Crypto bro who ‘retired at 25’ just working 40hrs a week at Macca’s for fun

A man who bragged about being able to retire before 30 due to his inside knowledge of crypto currencies says he is working 40 hours a week at a McDonalds for a laugh.

“It’s just a bit of fun. I don’t have to do it,” said the man who lost 47% of his life savings in June after going all in on Ethereum last year.

“I really like doing this. Which is why I’m looking for a second night job as a cleaner. That’s what retiring young means, you can do what you want, when you want, at your own pace,” he said, busily removing food scraps from a table before rushing to take someone’s order.

“All those people out there chained to their desks, slaving away in 9-5 jobs, missing the biggest financial revolution in a thousand years. They’re just sheep, totally stuck in the past and reliant on fiat dollars,” he said, finishing his shift and collecting his paycheque.

