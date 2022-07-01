We are seeking a suitably-qualified industry expert with impeccable credentials and extensive industry experience to be appointed as our New York trade commissioner, before being replaced at the last minute by John Barilaro.

This is an exceptional opportunity for someone with previous experience in a comedic organisation who is looking to advance their comedy career. Please see full details below and share with anyone who you think might be interested.

To be considered for this role, please donate a large amount of money to The Shovel.

