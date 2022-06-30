Follow The Shovel

The Nation
Governor General weirdly slips in plug for Bet365 during official speech

Man demands 4 personal staffers to work out how to use MyGov
Liberal Party calls crisis meeting after census reveals 1 in 2 Australians is female

Governor General David Hurley has continued to demonstrate his promotional skills, casually mentioning ‘Bet365’s superior odds’ during a morning tea welcoming the ambassador of Slovenia.

In the official speech to welcome the foreign dignitary, the Governor General said Australia and Slovenia shared a common goal of peace and prosperity and punters should check out the odds on a same game multi for tonight’s Brisbane v Western Bulldogs clash.

“Our two nations continue to build strong bonds based on community ties and growing trade relations. And get paid out in full if your team is up at half time, even if they lose,” he said.

After some small talk and an official photograph, the Governor General shared a gift – a selection of Australian wine and a $50 bonus bet. “It’s been a pleasure to welcome you to Admiralty House, and remember, bet responsibly,” he said.

According to his schedule, the Governor General will spend the afternoon fulfilling his constitutional duty to provide comfort and support for Australians struggling to find a good builder for their home extension.

