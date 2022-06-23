Follow The Shovel

Business
Murdoch divorce settlement: Jerry to get Australia

Murdoch divorce settlement: Jerry to get Australia
Rupert Murdoch’s recently estranged fourth wife Jerry Hall will take over control of Australia as early as next week, after the two came to an agreement over their divorce settlement this morning.  

Under the agreement, Mr Murdoch will retain control of the United States and Britain, with the ‘scraps’ – as one Murdoch ally described it – going to Hall.

Hall – 65 – said she needed a hobby and had always wanted to run a small-to-medium sized country in the Asia-Pacific region. “I’m really excited about getting to know more about this important part of the company,” she said in a statement.

Hall said she’ll make an announcement on the country’s Prime Ministership “in due course”.

