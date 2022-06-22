Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Inquiry into Barilaro’s New York posting to be conducted by John Barilaro

Other News

Inquiry into Barilaro’s New York posting to be conducted by John Barilaro
Qantas to phase out passengers, in new plan to improve service
REVEALED: Itemised costings for installing flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has confirmed that, after an extensive global search, the person to lead an inquiry into why former deputy premier John Barilaro was chosen for a $500,000-a-year job created by former deputy premier John Barilaro, will be former deputy premier John Barilaro.

The role was initially awarded to an impeccably qualified woman within the public service, but the offer was later withdrawn after John Barilaro said he wanted the position.   

In a media conference this morning, Perrottet said it was important that the person leading the investigation had an intimate understanding of the issues. “John both established the New York role, and was successful in securing that role, so I don’t think there’s anyone more qualified to investigate this, frankly”.

Opposition MPs have strongly condemned the inquiry appointment, saying there is a clear conflict of interest. Perrottet says he will take their comments on board and has asked John Barilaro to prepare a report on any potential conflicts.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Qantas to phase out passengers, in new plan to improve service
REVEALED: Itemised costings for installing flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge
Man who wants government out of his life accidentally makes government bigger part of his life
Perrottet confirms $25 million flag contract awarded to John Barilaro Flags Pty Ltd
Patriotic man to stay in bed today to help nation conserve energy
Qantas introduces new ‘BYO Baggage Handler’ feature for customers who want luggage loaded onto plane