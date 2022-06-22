Inquiry into Barilaro’s New York posting to be conducted by John Barilaro

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has confirmed that, after an extensive global search, the person to lead an inquiry into why former deputy premier John Barilaro was chosen for a $500,000-a-year job created by former deputy premier John Barilaro, will be former deputy premier John Barilaro.

The role was initially awarded to an impeccably qualified woman within the public service, but the offer was later withdrawn after John Barilaro said he wanted the position.

In a media conference this morning, Perrottet said it was important that the person leading the investigation had an intimate understanding of the issues. “John both established the New York role, and was successful in securing that role, so I don’t think there’s anyone more qualified to investigate this, frankly”.

Opposition MPs have strongly condemned the inquiry appointment, saying there is a clear conflict of interest. Perrottet says he will take their comments on board and has asked John Barilaro to prepare a report on any potential conflicts.

