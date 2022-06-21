REVEALED: Itemised costings for installing flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Yesterday NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet revealed that a $25 million contract had been awarded to install an Aboriginal flag on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

While we were ecstatic to win the installation contract, we were not prepared for the backlash from the general public. In the interests of transparency, we have agreed to release the line-by-line costings for the installation project.

At The Shovel Flag & Pole Solutions were are proud of our long history of undertaking satirical government projects.

Please see the itemised costings below. We hope this answers any queries the general public may have.

The Shovel Flag & Pole Solutions

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY