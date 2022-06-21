Follow The Shovel

The Nation
REVEALED: Itemised costings for installing flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Man who wants government out of his life accidentally makes government bigger part of his life
Perrottet confirms $25 million flag contract awarded to John Barilaro Flags Pty Ltd

Yesterday NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet revealed that a $25 million contract had been awarded to install an Aboriginal flag on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

While we were ecstatic to win the installation contract, we were not prepared for the backlash from the general public. In the interests of transparency, we have agreed to release the line-by-line costings for the installation project.

At The Shovel Flag & Pole Solutions were are proud of our long history of undertaking satirical government projects.

Please see the itemised costings below. We hope this answers any queries the general public may have.

The Shovel Flag & Pole Solutions

