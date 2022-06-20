Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Local News
Patriotic man to stay in bed today to help nation conserve energy

Other News

Perrottet confirms $25 million flag contract awarded to John Barilaro Flags Pty Ltd
Patriotic man to stay in bed today to help nation conserve energy
Qantas introduces new ‘BYO Baggage Handler’ feature for customers who want luggage loaded onto plane

Sydney man Sam Fisher has called in sick today, saying he wants to do his bit for the national grid by conserving as much energy as possible.

Reaching carefully for his phone to order UberEats for breakfast without expending too much effort, Fisher said he was an environmentalist at heart.

“I could get up, get dressed, have a shower, head into the city and then run around like a dickhead all day at work, but that would take a lot of energy. So for Australia’s sake I’m not going to move from right here. My boss voted Greens, so I’m sure she’ll understand”.

He said he was just thinking about his country. “Someone was on the TV before urging people to delay putting on the washing for an hour if they could. No problem. I’m going to not do the washing for a week, just because I want to play my part”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Perrottet confirms $25 million flag contract awarded to John Barilaro Flags Pty Ltd
Qantas introduces new ‘BYO Baggage Handler’ feature for customers who want luggage loaded onto plane
Energy Crisis: Coalition outlines proposal to mine the sun
Dutton empathises with Sydneysiders: “I know what it’s like to have no power”
Minimum wage hike could lift people out of poverty, business groups warn
Minimum wage worker celebrates $1-an-hour raise by buying 450ml of petrol