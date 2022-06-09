Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
World
Draconian new gun laws require Americans to count to 10 before buying firearms

Other News

Draconian new gun laws require Americans to count to 10 before buying firearms
Elon Musk forced to sell off part of his ego to finance Twitter deal
Australia to send special envoy to Britain to advise on how to properly depose Prime Ministers

There are fears America is turning into a nanny state after President Biden announced sweeping changes to gun laws that will require residents to close their eyes and count to ten before taking ownership of semi-automatic weapons.

An outraged Republican Party said it would do whatever it could to overturn the changes. “It seems Biden is desperately trying to link guns to shootings in some elaborate way. That’s a very, very long bow, my friend. A very long bow,” a Republican spokesperson said today.

Many ordinary Americans say the new laws are unnecessarily strict and impinge on their second amendment rights. “These changes are ridiculous, overly oppressive, and quite frankly, downright scary. What next – he’ll want us to fill out a fucking form before we’re allowed to own an assault rifle? The Government is coming for you people. Mark my words,” Brad McManus from Florida said, adding that America’s forefathers would never have counted to ten before taking ownership of semi-automatic weaponry.

Another man said he had a right to be able to get guns instantly. “If I go into a gun shop to buy a gun, I expect to walk out with a gun. And as soon as my credit card application is approved, that’s exactly what I’ll be doing,” he said.

Biden made some last-minute concessions – prospective gun owners will be able to count to ten as quickly as they like. But the President said he wouldn’t be bullied by gun lobbyists.

A version of this article was originally published in 2016. 

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Angus Taylor interviews himself
Elon Musk forced to sell off part of his ego to finance Twitter deal
Australia to send special envoy to Britain to advise on how to properly depose Prime Ministers
New Veterans Affairs spokesman Barnaby Joyce begins mammoth tour of all 1,135 RSL front bars
Grave concerns for man who doesn’t have a single opinion on Depp/Heard trial
Labor debt so out of control PM forced to move into public housing, says Sky News