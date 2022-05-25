Follow The Shovel

World
“We promise to do whatever it takes to keep you safe,” Republican Senators assure NRA

US Republican Senators have responded quickly to the latest mass shooting, assuring gun advocacy groups that they have no reason to feel anxious or afraid tonight.

In a speech following the shooting rampage Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said it was important to consider the victims.  “Our thoughts and prayers are with those of you in the gun industry. Shootings like this affect all of us, but remember, we’re here to protect you”.

An emotional McConnel said now was a time for deep reflection. “It’s in moments like these that, as a lawmaker, you realise what is important. Moms, dads – when you go home tonight, remember to tell your gun control advocate you love him”

