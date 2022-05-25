Follow The Shovel

Peter Dutton reveals his softer side, in preparation for leadership role

“We promise to do whatever it takes to keep you safe,” Republican Senators assure NRA
Albo surprised to find PM’s office hasn’t been touched for past 4 years

Incoming Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton has shed his tough exterior to reveal a softer, creamier side, in an intimate interview with The Shovel.

The Shovel’s feature writer said it was hard work to get Mr Dutton to open up, “But once we peeled back the hard skin, cut him into small pieces, boiled him for 20-30 minutes and then mashed him with some milk and butter, he was just like any other ordinary side dish”.

Dutton – who lives in Brisbane with his wife and two pomme noisettes – admitted the general public rarely got to see his more relaxed side. “They see me as the inflexible hard-man, but when I get home from work and take a long bath I really soften up.

He said he didn’t let criticism get to him. “People say all sorts of things about me – I often get roasted. But let me reassure you, I have a thick, fibre-rich skin”.

