There’s an unwanted bulldozer for sale on Gumtree if you’re interested

There’s an outdated, unwanted, coal-fired bulldozer being sold for parts on Gumtree.

UPDATE: Unfortunately it looks like Gumtree has taken the ad down. Could be because the ad gave the impression that the bulldozer works occasionally, which of course it doesn’t.

So here are some screen shots.

