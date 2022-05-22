Daily Telegraph editors tossing up whether to depict Albanese as Nazi or Communist for tomorrow’s front page

Cartoonists and graphic designers at The Daily Telegraph were today deciding whether they should mark the historic Labor election victory with the new Prime Minister dressed up as Adolf Hitler, or a bumbling Stasi officer.

“This is a significant day for Australia, so it’s important we get the right dictator,” a spokesperson for the newspaper said. “Albo with a Hitler moustache and swastika armband always looks great, but then a hammer and sickle motif on a Stalin outfit could pop more on the page. It’s a tough call”.

He said it was important to commemorate the new government appropriately. “We need to take this moment seriously and honour it with a tasteful caricature of a brutal despot. Get it wrong and people might think we’re biased towards Labor”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY