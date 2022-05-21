Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Election 2022
News Corp declares victory for Coalition

Other News

Albo phones Morrison to advise that unemployment rate is now 3.91%
Scott blames Jenny for loss
God delivers Morrison massive fucking loss

The Coalition has won a clear victory in the 2022 Australian election, a pie chart from The Australian newspaper shows.

Editor-at-large Paul Kelly said that when you changed the proportions on a pie chart and ignored the basic principles of mathematics, Scott Morrison’s government had been resoundingly returned.

“If we take a step back, ignore all of the woke commentary from the Twitterati and do some sober analysis, it’s plain to see that the Coalition has the much larger chunk on our pie chart,” Kelly said.

“A lot of people get so caught up in the numbers, but this is a Coalition victory – clear as day.

“What our charts also show is that Morrison has extended his lead as preferred Prime Minister,” he said as Anthony Albanese took to the stage to declare victory.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Albo phones Morrison to advise that unemployment rate is now 3.91%
Scott blames Jenny for loss
God delivers Morrison massive fucking loss
Bunnings announces hostile takeover bid for all 8,000 polling booths to regain control of sausage sizzle market
Antony Green changes name to ‘Antony Liberal-Labor-Green’, to avoid perception of ABC left-wing bias
Morrison dresses up as Prime Minister in desperate last-ditch attempt to save job