Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Election 2022
Morrison escapes on holiday as nation experiences massive landslide

Other News

Morrison escapes on holiday as nation experiences massive landslide
Albo phones Morrison to advise that unemployment rate is now 3.91%
Scott blames Jenny for loss

Scott Morrison has immediately left the country to go on holiday after he became aware of yet another disaster on his watch, this time an enormous landslide taking place across the nation.  

As seats, and in some cases entire careers, began to come crashing down around the country, Morrison told Jenny to book the first available flight to Hawaii.

The crisis is said to be particularly severe in Western Australia and Victoria, although most states have been affected.

One reporter on the ground described the unfolding scenes. “Seats are falling all around me, the Liberal primary vote has totally collapsed, MPs are desperately trying to avoid the disaster. It’s mayhem,” she explained.

As he did with the bushfires and floods emergencies, Morrison says the landslide crisis is an issue for the states.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Journalist asks Albo to recite names of every person who voted Labor
Albo phones Morrison to advise that unemployment rate is now 3.91%
Scott blames Jenny for loss
God delivers Morrison massive fucking loss
News Corp declares victory for Coalition
Bunnings announces hostile takeover bid for all 8,000 polling booths to regain control of sausage sizzle market