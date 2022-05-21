Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Election 2022
Journalist asks Albo to recite names of every person who voted Labor

Other News

Morrison escapes on holiday as nation experiences massive landslide
Albo phones Morrison to advise that unemployment rate is now 3.91%
Scott blames Jenny for loss

A journalist has interrupted Anthony Albanese’s acceptance speech to check whether he knows the names of the Australians who contributed to Labor’s victory.

As a ruffled Albanese lost composure, the journalist shouted, “You can’t name them, can you Mr Albanese? You say you are grateful to everyone who voted Labor, but yet you don’t even know their names. Are you genuine?”

Albanese began to explain that the party had received a lot of votes, before being interrupted by a second journalist. “Can people take you seriously as Prime Minister if you don’t know the basic details of how you won the Prime Ministership? What about in your own electorate of Grayndler, can you name the voters there? You can’t even name the voters there can you Mr Albanese?”

At the time of publication another journalist was asking Albanese if he could explain the plot of Tenet.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Morrison escapes on holiday as nation experiences massive landslide
Albo phones Morrison to advise that unemployment rate is now 3.91%
Scott blames Jenny for loss
God delivers Morrison massive fucking loss
News Corp declares victory for Coalition
Bunnings announces hostile takeover bid for all 8,000 polling booths to regain control of sausage sizzle market