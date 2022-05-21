Albo phones Morrison to advise that unemployment rate is now 3.91%

Saying he just wanted to make sure that Morrison was across the latest data, Labor leader Anthony Albanese has put in a call to his Liberal counterpart to advise that Australia’s unemployment rate has recently increased by one.

“I know that being able to recite the unemployment rate has been very important to you over the last few weeks, so I do want to check that you’re aware that it’s just changed,” the new PM told Morrison.

Albanese said it was sad to see the unemployment rate go up. “Some bloke from the Shire’s been told to pack up his things apparently. He was unskilled, no real qualifications. It’s just so sad.

