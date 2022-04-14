Former National Party MP George Christensen has defected to One Nation after his ABC Vote Compass result revealed he was more racist and unhinged than he first thought.

“I was expecting to get a result that aligned with the National Party, but the little dot said I was much more of a fuckwit than that,” Christensen explained.



Normally Christensen, an avid conspiracy theorist, is skeptical of the ABC and its views. But he was convinced to take the quiz when a robotic bird he keeps in a cage confessed to him that the Government is using all the information from iView sign-ups to split Australians into ‘good guys’ and ‘bad guys’ for an upcoming deep state civil war and that he should find out what team they had him in.

More on this as George invests in red string for connecting disparate ideas.



Christensen will head up One Nation’s Manila office.

By Matt Harvey @mattharveystuff

