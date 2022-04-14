Albanese tells journalist to “Bing it, mate”

Follow The Shovel

Election 2022
A re-energised Anthony Albanese has told a journalist to just go to a web browser and log-on to Bing.com/search if he wants to know the current level of the wages price index.

Asked to name the rate by a journalist from the Financial Review, a fired-up Albanese said, “Um, ah, look, just, you know Microsoft Bing it, mate. I’m not sure why we have to have these gotcha questions every day when all the answers are right there on the information superhighway”.

The Labor leader said the election should be a contest of ideas, not a memory test. “Why are we still doing this Price is Right style competition, when we have a perfectly good resource called Yahoo Answers?

“If you want to know the WPI, just Ask Jeeves for goodness sake”.

