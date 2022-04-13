The Shovel’s Armchair Guide To The Election

There’s an election campaign underway which, if you’re interested in politics, is a bit like the Olympics. Hundreds of different races to follow, flags everywhere and the distinct feeling that the whole thing is based on corruption.

To help you make sense of it all, we’ve put together an insanely detailed 38-page digital guide, with profiles of every single electorate, every state, all the major parties and details of how voting works. There’s even an election campaign bingo you can print out and pin to your fridge.

To get the guide, you’ll need to sign up as a Shovel member (jokes about Josh Frydenberg switching from professional tennis to Liberal Party politics to avoid getting called out for his faults don’t come for free). It’s a little as $3 a month and we’ll send you heaps of other stuff too. Plus you’ll be supporting independent Australian comedy.

A preview of what’s in the guide (scroll across)

