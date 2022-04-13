Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Shovel’s Armchair Guide To The Election

Other News

Morrison correctly states the cash rate is $500,000 (for an Alan Tudge harassment payout)
“The price of bread is 4%” re-energised Albo says
Government goes into caretaker mode, nobody notices

There’s an election campaign underway which, if you’re interested in politics, is a bit like the Olympics. Hundreds of different races to follow, flags everywhere and the distinct feeling that the whole thing is based on corruption.

To help you make sense of it all, we’ve put together an insanely detailed 38-page digital guide, with profiles of every single electorate, every state, all the major parties and details of how voting works. There’s even an election campaign bingo you can print out and pin to your fridge.

To get the guide, you’ll need to sign up as a Shovel member (jokes about Josh Frydenberg switching from professional tennis to Liberal Party politics to avoid getting called out for his faults don’t come for free). It’s a little as $3 a month and we’ll send you heaps of other stuff too. Plus you’ll be supporting independent Australian comedy.

A preview of what’s in the guide (scroll across)

GET YOUR COPY

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Close

Enjoy this? Support The Shovel with a one-off 99c donation

For only the cost of a really shit coffee, or the annual tax payment of a multi-national company, you can support The Shovel. Make a one-off donation instantly using Spotpass - no credit card, no spam and $5 to spend instantly.

Thanks for your support!!