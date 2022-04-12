Follow The Shovel

Election 2022
Morrison correctly states the cash rate is $500,000 (for an Alan Tudge harassment payout)

Keen to prove he understands the key figures better than his Labor counterpart, the Prime Minister confidently stated this morning that the cost to pay out a former staffer to compensate for the harassment she received from one of your cabinet ministers is half a million dollars.

“That’s the cash rate. Once you take into consideration lawyer’s fees, bank fees and other transaction costs it would be closer to $600,000,” Morrison clarified, quick to show off his attention to detail.

Morrison said these were basic figures that all Australians should know. “But of course they don’t because we do everything we can to suppress them,” he said.

