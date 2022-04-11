Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Government goes into caretaker mode, nobody notices

Other News

Government goes into caretaker mode, nobody notices
Come to our live election show!
“Right! We’ve got 6 weeks to fuck this up”, Albo tells colleagues in stirring kick-off speech

Calling it ‘business as usual’, Scott Morrison has reminded his MPs that caretaker mode means they are not able to make major decisions or undertake the day-to-day work of a Government.

“As we go into caretaker mode, remember we can’t pass any significant legislation that might benefit the country and we can’t we can’t do the basic work which you’d usually associate with a federal Government. So sorry to interrupt, as you were – nothing changes at all,” Mr Morrison wrote in a memo.

The memo has left many members of the Government confused, with some saying they were unsure what a major decision actually was.  “Is it a press conference where we announce funding we’ve already announced? Is it a brochure? Is it a TV ad funded by taxpayers assuring the public we’re taking action when we actually aren’t? What exactly is it we can’t do?” one ministerial aide said.

A straw poll at a Sydney mall confirmed that confusion has not extended to the broader community. When shoppers were asked which major policy decisions the Government had previously announced, most could not come up with an answer. Those few that were able to respond mentioned ‘family values’, that ‘young women should smile more’ and ‘taking every opportunity to be fuck with trans kids’.  

By Sarah Vincent

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Close

Enjoy this? Support The Shovel with a one-off 99c donation

For only the cost of a really shit coffee, or the annual tax payment of a multi-national company, you can support The Shovel. Make a one-off donation instantly using Spotpass - no credit card, no spam and $5 to spend instantly.

Thanks for your support!!