Morrison completes 6-minute journey to Government House without once stopping to go on holiday

In a sign that he is taking his responsibilities seriously, the Prime Minister has made the 4.6km trip from the Lodge to the Governor General’s residence without once taking two weeks off to sit on a deck chair next to a pool.

Sources say the PM remained focused on the important task of sitting in the back of a chauffeur-driven car for the length of the journey.

“He did well. By about the four-minute mark he was getting a little restless – he asked if he could take a short break or at least have a weekend away. But, full credit to him, he managed to get through it,” one insider said.

Political historians believe it may be the first time Mr Morrison has been in Australia for the entirety of an important national event.  

