“Some of my best friends aren’t racist”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has strongly rejected claims he undermined a rival candidate on the basis of race in his 2007 preselection battle, saying it is simply not possible given he has several friends who are not racist.

“It’s simply not in my character. Not everyone is aware of this, but I actually know a lot of people in the non-racist community. Some of them I consider close friends,” he said.

“Just last week I had coffee with someone who isn’t racist, so I think it’s fair to say I know this community pretty well”.

Asked to name some of these people, the PM was dismissive. “Look, I’m not going to provide a list of people for you right here and now, that wouldn’t be appropriate. But they do exist and I’m happy to sign a statutory declaration at a later date to confirm that they do”.

