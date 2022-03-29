Family to spend $4.75 petrol excise windfall on buying half a broccoli

The McMillon family in Sydney’s West will celebrate the unexpected cash injection from Josh Frydenberg’s petrol excise cut by buying a small portion of a staple vegetable from their local Woolworth’s this week.

With petrol prices set to tumble by an expected 15 cents a litre, many families will now be able to afford luxuries, like food.

“Consider our cost-of-living pressures eased! We’re splashing out!” a jubilant Sally McMillon explained after hearing about the budget windfall, which she expects will save her north of $4 a week.

She said the family had their eye on a capsicum too. “Although it looks like we’ll need to save up for that”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY