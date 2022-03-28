Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Entertainment & Sport
New Oscars format to see ceremony streamed in twelve x 24-minute episodes

Other News

New Oscars format to see ceremony streamed in twelve x 24-minute episodes
“I’ve never even heard of Brian Houston,” Morrison says
Australia calls out Russian crimes against humanity, quietly covers Nauru with bedsheet

Saying it was simply responding to changing viewing habits, The Academy of Motion Pictures has confirmed its 94th awards ceremony will be released as twelve short bingeable episodes on Disney+, rather than subjecting viewers to a four-and-a-half hour unwatchable slog.

A spokesperson for The Academy said hardly anyone watches feature-length productions anymore.

“No-one wants to sit through something that runs for hours on end with no discernible plot – at least that’s what people have told me about The Power of The Dog. But also, no-one wants to watch celebrities wearing $25,000 outfits lament third-world poverty for four hours straight without a bathroom break in between”.

All twelve episodes will drop today. Episode five and six will be entirely taken up by a Sean Penn speech about the symbolic parallels between the war in Ukraine and his role in the 2009 film Milk.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Close

Enjoy this? Support The Shovel with a one-off 99c donation

For only the cost of a really shit coffee, or the annual tax payment of a multi-national company, you can support The Shovel. Make a one-off donation instantly using Spotpass - no credit card, no spam and $5 to spend instantly.

Thanks for your support!!