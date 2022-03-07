Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Government saving disaster fund for genuine disasters, like worse-than-expected polling in marginal seats

Other News

Government saving disaster fund for genuine disasters, like worse-than-expected polling in marginal seats
Government fucks up rollout of its own corruption
PM grants flood victims relief by not turning up to force handshakes

Minister for Emergency Management and National Recovery, Bridget McKenzie, has resisted calls to use the nation’s disaster fund to help flood-affected areas, saying it needed to be set aside for genuine disaster support, such as improved rowing facilities in the at-risk seat of Warringah on Sydney’s north shore.

In a press conference this morning, Ms McKenzie said helping rebuild towns totally devastated by floods was not what the fund was set up for. “I’m sorry to hear about those households in Lismore and elsewhere who have lost everything. But get back to me when you’ve had to live through the very real and terrifying prospect of losing your seat to an opposition candidate. Those are the emergency situations where we have, and will continue to, find funds at short notice to help out”.

She said she sympathised with those facing extreme loss. “It is just gut-wrenching to look at those harrowing images of ordinary MPs in marginal seats who face losing everything. One minute they’re a well-paid MP in Canberra, the next minute they’ve lost a tight re-election bid and they’re facing the very real prospect of having to see out their days on a government-appointed board.

“It’s heartbreaking. And it’s in those instances that, as Australians, we need to come together and do what we can – promise a car park, upgrade some change rooms  – whatever it takes to shore up some votes and avoid disaster”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Close

Enjoy this? Support The Shovel with a one-off 99c donation

For only the cost of a really shit coffee, or the annual tax payment of a multi-national company, you can support The Shovel. Make a one-off donation instantly using Spotpass - no credit card, no spam and $5 to spend instantly.

Thanks for your support!!