The Nation
Morrison heads to Queensland for photo op of him holding hose

Taxation to be replaced by ‘GoFundMe’ campaign, Government confirms
Saying he had learnt from his previous failures to help out during a crisis, Scott Morrison today headed to flood-ravaged south-east Queensland for a photo opportunity of him holding a short piece of hose.

Trying hard not to get his RM Williams wet, the PM told journalists that what Queenslanders needed more than anything right now was a picture of their Prime Minister holding a water distribution device.

“Now I know I’ve been criticised before for saying I don’t hold a hose. But I’ve listened to that and I’ve learnt from that. Which is why when someone told me there was an emergency unfolding in Queensland and northern NSW I turned to my media team and I said, ‘Here’s our chance to turn things around. Go grab that hose prop we bought back in 2020’”.

The Prime Minister – who doesn’t work weekends – said he wanted to get up to Queensland at the first opportunity. “As soon as I heard there was a disaster last Thursday I knew I had to be up there first thing Monday afternoon”.

Headline by Henry Buttsworth

