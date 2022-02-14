Scott surprises Jenny for Valentine’s Day with beautiful bunch of carparks

The Prime Minister has shown his romantic side, surprising wife Jenny with a dozen hand-picked commuter carparks.

“Oh, they’re just gorgeous,” Jenny is said to have exclaimed, noting that they were totally unnecessary. “I’ll just find a marginal electorate to pop them in”.

The PM said he’d been saving taxpayer money for months to pay for the gorgeous gift. “I picked them myself. I had a spreadsheet set up and everything”.

He later denied having any knowledge of the gift.

