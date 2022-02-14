Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Scott surprises Jenny for Valentine’s Day with beautiful bunch of carparks

Other News

Scott surprises Jenny for Valentine’s Day with beautiful bunch of carparks
“A smile and an aggressive, involuntary handshake”: Jenny and Scott’s 7 tips for good manners
Scott Morrison first to be charged under new anti-trolling laws

The Prime Minister has shown his romantic side, surprising wife Jenny with a dozen hand-picked commuter carparks.

“Oh, they’re just gorgeous,” Jenny is said to have exclaimed, noting that they were totally unnecessary. “I’ll just find a marginal electorate to pop them in”.

The PM said he’d been saving taxpayer money for months to pay for the gorgeous gift. “I picked them myself. I had a spreadsheet set up and everything”.

He later denied having any knowledge of the gift.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Close

Enjoy this? Support The Shovel with a one-off 99c donation

For only the cost of a really shit coffee, or the annual tax payment of a multi-national company, you can support The Shovel. Make a one-off donation instantly using Spotpass - no credit card, no spam and $5 to spend instantly.

Thanks for your support!!