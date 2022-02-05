Desperate Scott Morrison leaks personal text messages he sent to himself

Desperate to prove that there are at least some people in Australia who don’t think he is an absolute crazy psychopath, Scott Morrison has instructed his office to leak a series of text messages that he has sent to himself over the past month.

Published exclusively in The Shovel today, the messages paint Morrison in a very different light, giving the PM hope that the public’s perceptions of him may begin to change.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY