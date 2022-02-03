Follow The Shovel

Local grade 3 kid has some RATs if you’re buying?
The grade 3 kid on your street has some high-quality, unopened RATs he swiped from his weekly school allocation, if you’re looking to score.

Mason McLaughlin from Burwood, who gets two free RATs a week from his school, assured potential buyers that this was the good gear. “Double pack, fully sealed, rapid antigen nasal tests. Goes straight up the nose. You won’t find this shit at Chemist Warehouse, let me tell you”.

McLaughlin said he’s open to offers, but stressed he was talking to serious buyers only. “I’m not interested in tyre kickers. $50 for the pack. $30 if you can convince my Mum to let me watch Spiderman”.

The eight year old said there was plenty more what that came from. “Come see me again next week – I’ll sort you out with another double pack. Two packs if I can get Liam Trengold to swap me his for my football cards”.

