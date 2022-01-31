Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Local News
Boomer disappointed to learn that Neil Young and Joni Mitchell songs have been removed from his records

Other News

“I don’t pay attention to polls” Morrison says, announcing war with China
Boomer disappointed to learn that Neil Young and Joni Mitchell songs have been removed from his records
PM says no other government has done more to combat the culture of sexual abuse that it created

Sydney boomer Graham Whittlesea says he was sad to hear that Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have removed songs from his vinyl collection due to something about a bad Rogan josh experience.

“It sounds pretty awful. I’ve had a few bad curries in my time too. Although it hasn’t led to songs getting removed from my LP collection. I’ll have to ask my son to explain how that one works to me,” Whittlesea said.

He said he heard about it on the news. “Apparently you can no longer listen to their songs on the hi-fi because they didn’t like the Rogan josh. Probably something to do with COVID-19.

“It’s annoying, because those records have worked perfectly fine for thirty years, so I’m not sure how they’ve just disappeared out of thin air now. Must’ve been some curry”.  

He said he is hopeful the songs would return after the Rogan josh experience had been dealt with.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Close

Enjoy this? Support The Shovel with a one-off 99c donation

For only the cost of a really shit coffee, or the annual tax payment of a multi-national company, you can support The Shovel. Make a one-off donation instantly using Spotpass - no credit card, no spam and $5 to spend instantly.

Thanks for your support!!