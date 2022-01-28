PM says no other government has done more to combat the culture of sexual abuse that it created

Scott Morrison has lashed at those criticising his government’s track record on sexual abuse, saying the Coalition has done more to address a culture of sexual assault of their own making than any previous government.

In a fiery press conference today, Morrison said other leaders had gone missing on the issue.

“What was Rudd’s response during the Brittany Higgins affair?

“Why didn’t Keating step in to stop one of my ministers calling a rape victim a lying cow?

“Why didn’t Gillard weigh in on the Christian Porter scandal? Too busy dealing with leadership spills, probably!

“Where was Hawke when my staffers were masturbating on desks? We don’t hide behind the bushes when it comes to serious allegations. At least most of us don’t”.

He went on to say, “Truth is, while these previous governments were failing to admit that these incidents even existed, my government acted quickly to put out these fires that we started,” before stopping to look at his phone as Siri picked up the word ‘fire’ and tried to book him tickets to Hawaii.

By David from The ‘Berran

