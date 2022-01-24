Furious protester demands to know what the fuck he is protesting about

Holding a range of ‘No Lockdown’, ‘QAnon’, ‘My body my choice’, National Rifle Association and Nazi placards, as well as an Aboriginal flag and a quote from the United States Constitution, a demonstrator in Melbourne says he will be here every weekend until someone tells him what on earth he is protesting about.

Shouting “What do we want? To work out why we’re here! When do we want it? Before we inexplicably turn up again next weekend!” John Tallis, 49, joined others in the crowd demanding answers.

“I’m livid,” he told the crowd over a megaphone. “Week in, week out we come here into the city and still no-one can tell us why. Well it’s time for Dan Andrews to stop withholding this information from us. It’s a breach of the 1949 United Nations Declaration of Human Rights and we’ve had enough!”

Mary Wetherby, also in the crowd, said she too had had enough. “I look around at other people going out to pubs and nightclubs and it begs the question, what the actual fuck am I doing here? That’s why I’m here today. Enough lies. I want answers”.

