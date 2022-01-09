Morrison says Government is ‘prepared and ready’ for new Delta strain of COVID-19

The Prime Minister says he and his team are ‘rested and ready’ to take on the Delta variant of COVID-19 which hit Australia last June.

At a press briefing this morning, Mr Morrison said the Government had used the summer break to ‘war game’ various responses to the dangerous variant, which was first discovered in India in late 2020. “Our message to Australians is this: ‘We’re ready’.

“One of the advantages we have, thanks to our isolation, is that we can observe what happens in other nations first, before we see it here. So we’ve analysed the data from India and the US from early 2021 and we’re confident that we can learn from their experiences and apply them to Australia when the Delta strain comes to our shores a few months later.

“What we know is the Delta strain is more transmissible than previous variants and, that being the case, it’s really important that we get onto this quickly – within the first five or six months at the latest”.

Asked what his Government was doing in response to the Omicron variant, the PM said a brainstorming session was booked in for March.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY