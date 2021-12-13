Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Weird family puts dead tree in corner of living room

Other News

Government goes on Christmas shopping spree to accrue more ‘Labor Debt’ for 2022
Weird family puts dead tree in corner of living room
George Christensen given 17th and 3rd final warning

Saying it was ‘tradition’, the Beeker family from Brisbane today put a cut-off piece of dead pine tree in a plastic bucket next to their TV.

Local residents say they have noticed the strange behaviour before. “They do it every year. Weird!” said one neighbour, who did not want to be named.

The Beeker’s then put bright coloured pieces of plastic on the dead tree before taking a photo to post on social media.

Sources say the family will take the plastic things off in about three weeks and throw out the tree.

 

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Close

Enjoy this? Support The Shovel with a one-off 99c donation

For only the cost of a really shit coffee, or the annual tax payment of a multi-national company, you can support The Shovel. Make a one-off donation instantly using Spotpass - no credit card, no spam and $5 to spend instantly.

Thanks for your support!!