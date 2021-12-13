Weird family puts dead tree in corner of living room

Saying it was ‘tradition’, the Beeker family from Brisbane today put a cut-off piece of dead pine tree in a plastic bucket next to their TV.

Local residents say they have noticed the strange behaviour before. “They do it every year. Weird!” said one neighbour, who did not want to be named.

The Beeker’s then put bright coloured pieces of plastic on the dead tree before taking a photo to post on social media.

Sources say the family will take the plastic things off in about three weeks and throw out the tree.

