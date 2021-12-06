Make A Wish Foundation delights terminally lazy little boy with lap at Bathurst

A 53-year-old little boy who has been diagnosed with incurable laziness was treated to the day of his life when he was given the chance to ride a lap in a Bathurst 1000 car yesterday.

The delightful surprise, made possible by Make a Wish Foundation and a team of 250 media managers, saw the little boy whiz around the track while onlookers booed.

Organisers made sure he didn’t have to hold anything or do anything during the three-minute experience. “We made sure someone else was sitting in the driver’s seat, holding the wheel and navigating,” a spokesperson said. “He didn’t have to make any decisions at all”.

The boy, who also suffers from compulsive lying, may only have months left. He described the lap as a ‘once in a week’ experience, having also recently enjoyed manufactured experiences at professional cricket, tennis, rugby, basketball, swimming, netball, Australian rules football, soccer and hockey events.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY