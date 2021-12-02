Follow The Shovel

Greg Hunt forgets to write resignation letter, tries to source one from Poland

In an embarrassing mishap, Health Minister Greg Hunt forgot to write a letter to the Prime Minister confirming his resignation today and is now desperately trying to source one from Poland or Singapore.

Although Mr Hunt has known about his pending resignation for more than a year, he simply didn’t think to write the letter.

“I’ve made announcements about resigning, but I totally forgot to actually do it,” he said.

If Poland or Singapore is able to send him a letter, Mr Hunt has promised to send them a letter in return at a later date.

