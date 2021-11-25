Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Religious Freedom bill to finally give Christians some sort of say in this country

Other News

Religious Freedom bill to finally give Christians some sort of say in this country
Forget QAnon! This shadowy cabal uses a blind trust to protect powerful men accused of rape
Man waving ‘Trump 2020’ flag shocked to realise he is in Australia. In 2021.

After decades of being shut out of debate and influence in Australia, Christians will at last be able to speak their minds and have a say in the running of mainstream society.

Speaking at the launch of the Religious Freedom bill, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, flanked by deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and senior ministers Peter Dutton and Alex Hawke, said Christians were marginalised in Australia.

“The truth is, Christians simply don’t have a say in this country. They’re side-lined, they’re shut out,” he said.

“There’s even been suggestions that Christian organisations should pay tax. But enough is enough,” he said.

Mr Morrison said that the new bill will mean that, at long last, Christians will be able to be heard. “If you’re a Christian, you’ll be able to put forward an opinion for once. You’ll be able to go to Church again. Even, perhaps, have some sort of small say in government policy”.

He said it was time to end the discrimination of Christians once and for all. “All of those things that you’re stopped from doing now, you’ll be able to do once this bill has passed”.

The bill will be debated in Parliament, with each session beginning with a traditional reading of the Lord’s prayer.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Close

Enjoy this? Support The Shovel with a one-off 99c donation

For only the cost of a really shit coffee, or the annual tax payment of a multi-national company, you can support The Shovel. Make a one-off donation instantly using Spotpass - no credit card, no spam and $5 to spend instantly.

Thanks for your support!!