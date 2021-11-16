PM cements ‘underdog’ status by repeatedly fucking up

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has given further context to his claim that he is the underdog in the upcoming election despite being in power for the past three years, explaining that he has a unique ability to repeatedly make things worse.

“It’s a pretty a well-known skill of mine. When you consider the list of things I’ve tried and failed at over the past three years, it’s fairly clear why I’m the underdog,” he said.

“It’s like that movie The Karate Kid, when Billy Zabka sweeps the Karate Kid’s leg and breaks it. Well I’ve swept my own leg with my dogshit leadership skills, lack of any plan and charisma and have given the Australian people absolutely no reason to trust anything I say. So yeah, I don’t think you could expect me to go in favourite”.



When asked how that made him like the Karate Kid the PM said, “Well Australians won’t expect the absolute kick in the face of me getting elected”.

In the coming days the PM is expected to strengthen his underdog status as a Hawaiian travel bubble opens ahead of bushfire season.

Labor leader Anthony Albansese says he accepts the PM’s underdog status, but is confident that he can fuck everything up and alienate voters in time for polling day.

By Chris Auld @DamnYouChrisA

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY