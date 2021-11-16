Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Peter Dutton named new ABC news anchor

Other News

Christian Porter to quit politics, describing it as ‘massive victory for Christian Porter’
PM cements ‘underdog’ status by repeatedly fucking up
Peter Dutton named new ABC news anchor

Defence Minister Peter Dutton’s portfolio has been extended to including hosting ABC’s seven o’clock bulletin, in a move designed to ensure Australians hear the right news.

Mr Dutton – who will take on the role in addition to his existing responsibilities – has extensive media experience and is seen as having a better grasp than his predecessors of the types of stories Australians should hear.

“Peter will decide what news comes in, and the circumstances in which it comes,” a colleague explained, saying it was a coup for the ABC. “The ABC will really set the agenda with Dutton behind the desk,” he said.

A senior ABC executive said it was a positive step for the national broadcaster, and part of the ABC’s vision to appeal to a broader range of Australian MPs. “I think it’s true that we have become a bit niche, that we’ve been slow to modernise. And I think it’s fair to say we’ve lost sight of what Australian Governments in the 21st Century want from their news”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Close

Enjoy this? Support The Shovel with a one-off 99c donation

For only the cost of a really shit coffee, or the annual tax payment of a multi-national company, you can support The Shovel. Make a one-off donation instantly using Spotpass - no credit card, no spam and $5 to spend instantly.

Thanks for your support!!