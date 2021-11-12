Follow The Shovel

Christian Porter is on the cover of The Shovel Annual and he looks amazing

The 2021 Shovel Annual is here, Christian Porter is on the cover and he’s been kind enough to write an article for us about how to destroy your career in under 6 months.

The Shovel Annual is the must-have guide to the most ridiculous year since 2020. Produced as a double-issue with The Chaser Annual, this is 132 pages of biting analysis, piercing commentary and annoying Harvey Norman ads. 
What’s in the 2021 Shovel Annual?
It was the year Greg Hunt realised he’d forgotten to buy vaccines, the Prime Minister had to ask his wife if rape was bad, Americans invaded the capitol of a failing dictatorship and we learned the true meaning of ‘blind trust’. 

Re-live every moment with our most spectacular Annual ever. 

