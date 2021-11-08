Morrison says he “won’t cop sledging at Australia” after voter calls him a cunt

The Prime Minister has responded to a voter who shouted ‘Scott Morrison is a lying, sly cunt’ during a press conference, saying crude criticisms of Australia were unacceptable.

“I don’t think anyone wants to hear Australia talked about like that,” Morrison said. “That’s a terrible word to use to describe a nation of 25 million people”.

When it was suggested that the criticism was directed at him personally, not Australia – especially given the full quote was, “Scott John Morrison, 53, of the Sutherland Shire, Australia’s 30th Prime Minister, is a lying sly cunt” – Morrison said, “I’m sorry, but I’m not going to cop sledging at Australia, I simply won’t”.

Things became heated during the press conference when another passer-by shouted, “That’s that wanker who was so shit at his job he got sacked from Tourism Australia and then got parachuted into his electorate. Mr Morrison replied, “That’s a slur on Australia’s integrity”.

