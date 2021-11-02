Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Conspiracy theorist Melbourne Cup horses refuse to take horse wormer, insist on human wormer instead

Other News

Conspiracy theorist Melbourne Cup horses refuse to take horse wormer, insist on human wormer instead
Australia to build $5 billion clay shooting club in Paris, in effort to mend relationship with France
Gladys Berejiklian cannot recall if she knew she was Gladys Berejiklian at time of taped phone calls

Saying it was a breach of their equine rights, a growing group of horses from this year’s Melbourne Cup say they will not take Ivermectin under any circumstances, and are demanding to be given a course of Combantrin instead.

One horse, who said he’d read a study on Google that showed that Combantrin was 95% effective in treating worms, said it was his body and his choice.

“You’ve got to do your own research on this. I’ve seen video after video on YouTube that very clearly lays out the evidence for human horse wormer, yet our trainers keep insisting we take Ivermectin.

“The sad thing is that so many other horses are just going along with it. Those horses are sheep”.

Another horse, who hosts a popular podcast, confirmed he would be taking Combantrin. “You’ve gotta do what’s right for you. And for me, that’s a 24-pack of chocolate square Combantrin from Chemist Warehouse. $12.99 why pay more?”

A smaller number of horses in the famous race say they don’t believe that worms even exist. “It’s just another plot by humans to control us. Next thing you know they’ll have us running around a circular track”.

Like this? Donate to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Close

Enjoy this? Support The Shovel with a one-off 99c donation

For only the cost of a really shit coffee, or the annual tax payment of a multi-national company, you can support The Shovel. Make a one-off donation instantly using Spotpass - no credit card, no spam and $5 to spend instantly.

Thanks for your support!!