Gladys Berejiklian cannot recall if she knew she was Gladys Berejiklian at time of taped phone calls

Former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told an ICAC hearing that she does not remember being Gladys Berejiklian at the time of a series of potentially incriminating phone calls with former partner Daryl Maguire, claiming she wasn’t paying attention at the time.

“It’s not my recollection,” she told counsel assisting the inquiry, Scott Robertson SC, when asked if she went by the name Gladys Berejiklian at the time of the calls.

Pressed by Mr Robertson on who she was, Ms Berejiklian said she didn’t know. “I wasn’t aware of that detail. It was insignificant. I wasn’t paying attention. It just wasn’t important to me at the time”.

Robertson continued to grill the former Premier about her knowledge of her own identity.

Scott Robertson: “What steps, if any, did you take to determine whether or not you were Gladys Berejiklian?”

Gladys Berejiklian: “Well I didn’t have any reason to suspect that I was Gladys Berejiklian”

Scott Robertson: “You didn’t think it was important to understand what your name was?”

Gladys Berejiklian: “Not that I recall. I can only tell you what I remember”

Scott Robertson: “Did you suspect you may have been Gladys Berejiklian?”

Gladys Berejiklian: “I didn’t know whether I was or not!”

Scott Robertson: “I’m not asking you with you knew. I’m asking whether you suspected that you may have been Gladys Berejiklian”

Gladys Berejiklian: “I have no idea. I had no knowledge of that”

Scott Robertson: “You didn’t know”

Gladys Berejiklian: “I can only tell you what I remember”

Scott Robertson: “When did you become aware of the fact that you are, indeed, Gladys Berejiklian?”

Gladys Berejiklian: “Not until you told me just now”

The hearing continues.

