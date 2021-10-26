Government sues environment for defamation

The Australian Government has started defamation proceedings after the environment claimed in a tweet it had been ‘completely fucked’ by current Government policy.

Environment Minister Susan Ley strenuously denies the environment’s claims, saying she wasn’t even aware the environment existed until she saw the Tweet last week.

“How could I, or any member of the government, have had a detrimental effect on the environment when we weren’t even aware it was there?” she said in a pre-hearing statement.

“This is a malicious campaign against us, designed purely to gain attention. It’s no coincidence that, since that tweet, I am now seeing references to the environment everywhere. I even noticed it was in my job title”.

She said the environment was taking things out of context. “There’s no way coal mines and turning the CSIRO into a gas-industry front would be connected to environmental disasters. However, the environment has continued, through its own deterioration, to act as though it is.”

The environment will use a truth defence.

By Chris Auld @DamnYouChrisA

Like this? Donate to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY