Banksy Reveals Latest Installation

Celebrated street artist Banksy has unveiled his biggest project yet – a full-scale parody of a parliamentary system, perched on a hill in the Australian town of Canberra.

Called simply ‘The Australian Government’, critics have described the giant installation as ‘absurd, alarming and on the whole massively disappointing’.

The project has been shrouded in secrecy for years, with many locals assuming the building was a serious place of work. “When it was revealed today as a Banksy piece, it all made sense,” one Canberra local said.

An interactive art piece, visitors can view surreal live performances called ‘Question Time’ or have sex in the ‘prayer room’.

In a quirk that could only be conceived by Banksy, the piece is actually paid for by taxpayers but owned by mining companies.

