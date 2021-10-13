“This Is Our Last Chance To Save The Environment!” Prince Charles Shouts From Turret Of Royal Palace

Shouting ‘Hear Ye! Hear Ye!’ to the servants tending the lawns on his Highgrove House estate below, a frantic Prince Charles said we’re running out of time to act on climate change.

“We must reduce our consumption and lessen our dependence on the earth before it’s too late!” he said, surveying the 364 hectare property to see if there was anyone else he could tell.

Frustrated that the message wasn’t sinking in, Charles called for his helicopter to be made ready so he could travel to his other two palaces to spread the news there.

“I fear others aren’t taking this as seriously as me,” he said.

More to come

