Gladys Berejiklian Takes Up Role As President Of Wagga Clay Target Association

Former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will become the new head of the Riverina’s premier clay target facility, saying it has been a lifelong dream of hers to advance the sport in the regional town.

Asked whether she thought it was appropriate to take up a position in her former boyfriend’s electorate, she was surprised. “Oh, did he live around here did he? Oh, I wasn’t aware of that. I don’t need to know that bit!” she laughed.

She said she was looking forward to setting up her office at the shooting facility. “They’ve really done some great work to the place. It’s got a lovely new function centre now; it’s undergone a total transformation. Of course, I wasn’t aware of any of that until after I applied for the position yesterday afternoon, so it was a pleasant surprise”.

She said Wagga had a lot going for it. “There’s been so much investment there in the last few years. There’s a fantastic new conservatorium being built apparently. It’s all go in Wagga!”

Headline by Charles Michell

