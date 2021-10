New South Wales had 864 new COVID cases and one new premier today, bringing the total number of premiers in this outbreak so far to two.

The seven day rolling average of new premiers is 0.14, up slightly on yesterday’s average of 0.

One premier has been very active in the community, particularly in the Wagga region.

