COVID-19 Cancelled In Brisbane Due To Growing Concerns Over NRL Grand Final

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has pulled the pin on COVID-19 in her state, saying she couldn’t risk the NRL grand final not going ahead on the weekend.

“Out of an abundance of caution we have decided to cancel the virus,” Palaszczuk told media this morning. “With the grand final just days away, and with sponsorship deals locked in, and tickets already sold, we simply cannot risk the financial losses spreading further and getting out of control”.

She said it was a difficult decision and thanked the coronavirus for its understanding. “The virus no doubt had plans in place for the weekend, which have now been upended. All Queenslanders thank you for your cooperation”.

The Premier said she expected restrictions to be lifted on the virus at the conclusion of the match.

Like this? Donate to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY